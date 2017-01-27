DUFF HALE: Democrats are unpatriotic

It has always been my opinion that Democrats are unpatriotic and hate our republic. They, of course, bridle at that thought and deny it vociferously, but all one has to do is look at the evidence. So-called “progressivism” always has been opposed to true liberty as defined in our Founding Documents since progressivism supports an unrestrained central government and Democrats have always supported progressivism. In fact was it not for liberalism the Democrat Party would not exist.

Look at the way these imbeciles are reacting to Donald Trump’s election calling him “illegitimate” and refusing to go to his inauguration. Republicans could have acted in such a childish manner by refusing to attend Barack Hussein Obama’s inauguration because if there ever was an illegitimate president he certainly was it. After all, there are still serious questions about his citizenship and mysterious, unexplained background.

The Electoral College is a foundation in our Constitution and has determined how presidents are to be elected since 1789 and to dispute that simply because their candidate lost is also indicative of their lack of patriotism. But no, they want the winner to be determined by the majority of popular votes not the majority of electoral votes. Clearly that is not going to happen because that would put the decision on who is to lead our nation primarily in the loony left coast and no one but loony leftists want that to happen.

John Lewis is supposed to be a civil rights icon. He’s also a liar. Lewis stated this would be the first inauguration he will have missed since coming to Congress three decades ago. False. In fact, Lewis skipped George W. Bush’s inauguration in 2001 because he was all upset about the Florida re-count and the Supreme Court decision against Al Gore.

What is a fact is that Lewis and the other loathsome Democrats are still pouting that their candidate lost and the American public at large won. Lewis is a failure as a congressman and a mouthy drinker of Democrat Kool-Aid. These people still blame a “malicious foreign interference of Russian leaders” for crooked Hillary Clinton’s defeat not her total failure as a candidate.

Another of the Democrats who will not be attending is Keith Ellison, a Muslim that took his oath of office on a Qur’an. He is being considered and supported for chair of the Democratic National Committee. Ellison also supported and voted in 2007 to impeach Vice President Dick Cheney for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” In November 2006, Ellison gave a speech called “Imams and Politics” to the Fourth Annual Body Meeting of the North American Imams Federation. His fundamental Muslim belief supports Sharia law, not Constitutional law, and Constitutional government is incompatible with Sharia.

Talk about unpatriotic, there’s Barack Hussein Obama. Dr. Jack Wheeler wrote the following: “The O-man, Barack Hussein Obama, is an eloquently tailored empty suit. No resume, no accomplishments, no experience, no original ideas, no understanding of how the economy works, no understanding of how the world works, no balls, nothing but abstract, empty rhetoric devoid of real substance.” He went on to add, “What he isn’t, not a genetic drop of, is ‘African-American,’ the descendant of enslaved Africans brought to America chained in slave ships. He hasn’t a single ancestor who was a slave. Instead, his Arab ancestors were slave owners. Slave-trading was the main Arab business in East Africa for centuries until the British ended it.”

Add to that his recent pardon of the Army intelligence officer, Chelsea Manning, who leaked more than 700,000 U.S. documents and allows “her” to go free nearly three decades early. Known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest, Manning came out as transgender after being sentenced. She was held at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where she attempted suicide twice last year, according to her lawyers. “We are all better off knowing that Chelsea Manning will walk out of prison a free woman, dedicated to making the world a better place and fighting for justice for so many,” said Chase Strangio, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney representing Manning, adding that Obama’s action could “quite literally save Chelsea's life.”

However House Speaker Paul Ryan called the move “just outrageous,” and added, “Chelsea Manning’s treachery put American lives at risk and exposed some of our nation's most sensitive secrets.” Oh, but LGBT concerns trumps patriotism, don’t you know?

Manning was one of 209 inmates with sentences commuted by Obama, who has now granted more commutations than any other president in history. That is a sad example of a total lack of patriotism so typical of Democrats.