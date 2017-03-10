DUFF HALE: Dangerous to liberty

Many Americans unfortunately do not realize how quickly their freedoms are being stripped from them and slipping away.

Recently I wrote about asset forfeiture as one certain method we are being robbed by government. There are certainly others. Imposing increases in the minimum wage, taxes and premiums being hiked through Obamacare, and increasingly hostile attitudes in this Administration toward the Second Amendment just to name a few.

Those are relatively well known and obvious. Asset forfeiture is not. Also not so obvious is the increasing use of administrative law and its dangers.

So, what exactly is administrative law? Administrative law or administrative powers derive from binding edicts that come not through legislation, but when an executive agency writes a rule compelling actions to reduce pollution, or restricting how citizens can utilize their own land, it is an effort to exercise legislative power not through an act of Congress, but through an administrative edict.

Just ask many farmers in California about water restrictions they face due to regulations stemming from the Endangered Species Act and resulting edicts about water usage because of some obscure species that might be endangered. All this despite the fact farmer’s crops lay dying in the fields.

So, if someone violates one of these decrees they certainly wind up in an agency adjudication that is attempting to exercise binding judicial power, not through a judicial act but through an administrative act. They very well may face fines or perhaps even imprisonment such as for tampering with or destroying a “wetlands.”

Our Constitution offers two avenues of binding power. They are acts of Congress and acts of the courts. Remember, the Constitution created three equal branches of government: legislative, executive and judicial.

Legislative power is located in Congress, executive power is located in the president and his subordinates, and judicial power is located in the courts. So how does administrative power enter the picture?

Over the past years we have seen restored the sort of authority our Constitution was created to prohibit. Administrative law binds Americans, not through a law passed by Congress or decisions by the courts, but rather through regulations decreed by some executive agency such as the EPA. It demands judges put aside independence and defer to administrative power. Administrative law is consolidated power in that it combines the legislative, executive and judicial powers all in administrative agencies.

Tyranny is also marked by the concentration of power. This is, in a sense, the essence of tyranny. The collapse of the old federal separation of powers, in which most powers were retained by states and localities, has been accompanied by a vast increase in the powers of the federal government (which is no longer truly federal); and much of the new power is exercised by judges and bureaucrats who are both unelected and hard to remove. The growth of bureaucracy and administrative law has made the executive branch of the federal government infinitely stronger than it was under the Constitution.

Article I Section I of America’s Constitution clearly states, “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and a House of Representatives.” Note the word “all.” It was placed there specifically to preclude delegation of legislative powers.

It is plain that administrative adjudication invalidates almost all of the protections guaranteed under the Constitution: subjecting citizens to trials without real judges, without juries of their peers, and without full protection against self-incrimination. It is, plain and simple, an inquisitorial process.

Take the case of renowned aerobatics pilot Bob Hoover. His air show aerobatics career ended over medical concerns when some FAA agent became concerned and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revoked his medical certificate in the early 1990s.

Shortly before his revocation, Hoover experienced serious engine problems in a T-28 off the coast of California. During his return to Torrance, he was able to keep the engine running intermittently by constantly manipulating the throttle, mixture, and propeller lever. Just as he landed the engine froze. Hoover believed his successful management of this difficult emergency should have convinced the FAA that his capabilities were as good as ever.

Meanwhile, Hoover was granted a pilot's license, and medical certificate, by Australia's aviation authorities. Hoover's medical certificate was restored shortly afterwards, and he returned to the American airshow circuit for several years before retiring.

The simple fact of this arbitrary action by of some government agency – the FAA – should illustrate the danger administrative law poses to the rest of us.