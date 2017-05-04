THINKIN’ OUT LOUD by Greg Allen: Political correctness equates to the theft of a voice

With the aid of Facebook I found a couple high school buddies I hadn’t spoke to in some 30 years. We were able to meet up and reminisce about old times. Both were surprised to learn I became a syndicated columnist. Brian suggested I write a piece about “political correctness” and I’ll expand on that.

At times in the morning I’ll pay a visit to the local Mom and Pop Mini-Mart down the road. The owner’s a jovial fella who I’ll bounce ideas off of once in a while – you might say he’s a focus group of one. When I asked him for his thoughts on political correctness he replied: “Is there such a thing?” I gathered his point.

Webster’s defines political correctness as adhering to a typically progressive ideology on issues. I’ll break down the term a bit more – it parallels censorship.

First and foremost I wanna say I don’t have a “politically correct” bone in my body. At times I get hate mail pertaining to pieces I write. That’s fine; everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but just don’t force yours on me. If I were to let that bother me and become pre-adored with it, as the pretension of political correctness leans, I might as well retire the quill.

Political correctness descended upon a town not far from us a few years back when a single atheist relied upon the services of the ACLU to help him have a granite marker of the Ten Commandments removed from the county courthouse lawn. To be politically correct the County Commissioners didn’t want to offend anyone, vowing they couldn’t afford a fight with the ACLU either, removed the piece. The community was outraged that a single person could accomplish such a task and revolted against the atheist – someone said he soon left town.

Call it a politically correct cry or not, the ACLU’s hell-bent on removing God from everything. If God’s so mythical as they perceive why stop there? Why not ban the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, Santa Claus or Peter Pan? (The reason being we can differentiate).

Political correctness was welcomed last year by a big retailer not far from us when they told their employees to say “Happy Holidays” not “Merry Christmas.” The local paper was in turn flooded with Letters to the Editor in protest of the practice.

That same retailer fired me once for answering a simple question a coworker asked of me. They have a standing policy that’s one of: If you say or do anything, to anyone that may be deemed as offensive you will be terminated on the spot. (It’s political correctness run amok)

Most of us are familiar with the David and Goliath story, but nowadays David’s actions would no doubt be denounced. For he cut the giant’s head off and took it back to Jerusalem for all to see – a deterrent, I’m sure, for any Israeli foe. (1 Samuel 17:51-54)

I’ve had editors tell me: “I can’t run your piece for fear of reprisal.” In other words, it wouldn’t be the politically correct thing to do. Thank God not all editors feel that way.

I remember once, during my college days, being in a psychology class. The professor began lecturing on necrophiliacs, those who have an erotic attraction for corpses. I didn’t listen long before standing up to object. I told the professor, “I can’t listen to that... it’s sick!” Almost immediately the girl sitting beside me stood up as well. She said, “I agree with him!” The other students then began clapping their hands to chant: “THAT’S SICK, THAT’S SICK, THAT’S SICK!”

Much to my surprise, the professor sat there for a while taking it all in. I could tell he’d become engulfed in deep thought. He eventually raised his hand to settle us down and began rubbing off what he’d wrote on the chalkboard about the subject. When he was finished he turned to say: “I’ll probably get fired for this, for its school curriculum, but you’re right... it’s sick... and I don’t feel like teaching on it anymore.” The students in turn, as I, gave him a standing ovation.

The moral is: Never let anyone steal your voice. Political correctness can only stir fear within one’s soul; for it can only hinder the creativity that rests within. Give credence to that individuality of yours; be that which you’re created for!

Greg Allen’s column, Thinkin’ Out Loud, has been published bi-monthly since 2009. He’s an author, nationally syndicated columnist and the founder of Builder of the Spirit in Jamestown, Indiana, a non-profit organization aiding the poor. He can be reached at www.builderofthespirit.org or follow him on Twitter @GregAllencolumn.