THINKIN’ OUT LOUD by Greg Allen: Bored stiff with politics

You might say Donald Trump is getting a real education on how things work in Washington, D.C. Since inauguration day, attacks on the President by the opposition from both parties and the media have been relentless and will probably be that way for some time to come.

The Democrat party doesn’t seem to have any real direction for the country except for opposition to anything Mr. Trump does.

The liberal media tends to portray the President as a babbling buffoon who stole the election with the help of the Russians. But now days the truth doesn’t seem relative anymore in light of some stupid narrative they wanna portray as convincing.

The Republican Party isn’t innocent either. The President’s own party is littered with individuals who are defined as “Establishment Politicians.” They’re people who tend to see themselves as the center of the universe and their self interests far outweigh that of their constituents or the definition of a public servant.

Most politicians, from both sides of the aisle, lie in pursuit of their ideology or objectives. Remember when Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California and former Speaker of the House, declared, “We have to pass the bill so you can find out what’s in it” in reference to Obamacare?

Well… Republicans recently made it clear they wanted to preserve Obamacare under the deceiving premise of repealing it. During the Obama administration, Republicans voted some 45 times to fully repeal it. During the election, Mr. Trump and the House and Senate leadership promised to repeal and replace Obamacare, but it would appear that was just a ruse.

A bill was crafted recently to replace Obamacare, but it didn’t look all that much different than what was already in place. Many called it “Ryancare” because rumors circulated Speaker Paul Ryan collaborated with special interest insurance company affiliations to craft the bill. Maybe a better definition would have been “Rhinocare.” Before the bill was voted upon, Ryan realized there wasn’t enough support to get the bill passed and it was pulled.

Before the bill was yanked from consideration Republican Representative Chris Collins from New York said: “Once we get it done, then we can really explain what’s in it.” Oh what a déjà vu moment! Sounds pretty much like what Ms. Pelosi had to say about Obamacare.

Republicans said they needed the House. They got it.

They then said they needed the Senate. They got that as well.

And they claimed when they have the presidency they’ll repeal Obamacare.

In Paul Ryan’s “Better Way to Fix Health Care” he declared, “Obamacare must be fully repealed so we can start over and take a new approach.”

There are devout socialist liberals, as well as bought and paid for Republicans, entrenched in the federal government and they will do everything in their power to see that their swamp of self-indulgence isn’t drained by anyone.

Conservatives need to realize the Republican Party doesn’t often share their values, not just on health care but on many issues. People wanted change and nominated Donald Trump. But if the President allows the swamp to continue dictating the terms nothing will change.

Trump wrote in The Art of the Deal: “You can’t con people, at least not for long. If you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.”

The swamp will win if the President doesn’t ferret out the colluders.

When it comes to fulfilling his mandate to drain things, Trump needs to rely more upon the soldiers who are true conservatives in Congress.

Politicians like to say they’re conservative, but when you peel back the layers of their personality it often appears to be they’re just in it for themselves.

Conservatives everywhere need to think long and hard before they reflexively vote for lying politicians just because they have an “R” next to their name.

A recent survey of some 2,000 people found that politics is boring to them. Why’s that? Maybe it’s because integrity’s a scarcity, morality’s fleeting, or ethics are rare. The President has an uphill climb ahead. He’ll need a great deal of intestinal fortitude to combat those who relish living in that soggy quagmire called the nation’s capital.

Greg Allen’s column, Thinkin’ Out Loud, has been published bi-monthly since 2009. He’s an author, nationally syndicated columnist and the founder of Builder of the Spirit in Jamestown, Indiana, a non-profit organization aiding the poor. He can be reached at www.builderofthespirit.org or follow him on Twitter @GregAllencolumn.