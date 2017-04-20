DUFF HALE: ‘Sanctuary cities’

This whole notion of sanctuary cities for illegal aliens simply doesn’t make sense to me. Why would law officers in any city refuse to enforce the laws they are sworn to enforce?

Don’t get me wrong, this is not about illegal immigrants, per se. Rather, it’s about massive law breaking by locally elected officials. It’s shameful and harmful to our country.

People who are in this country illegally should have no standing legally or any other way. It’s like someone has broken into your home, informed you they don’t think you need that much space or that many bedrooms so they’ll just make themselves comfortable, thank you very much.

It amazes me these folks actually think they have a right to be here, hence all the immigration rallies protesting the fact that we think they should not be here.

President Trump signed an executive order on enforcing our national laws on illegal immigration within our own borders. That it takes an executive order to enforce the law shows just how far we've strayed from the rule of law.

As part of that order, Trump would have Homeland Security and the Department of Justice cut off all federal funding to sanctuary cities. At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security will create a list of sanctuary cities including the names of illegal aliens who have committed crimes within these cities and subsequently been released.

It didn't take long for mayors and activists in those cities — and, really, entire states — to issue their condemnations of Trump and vow to “resist,” that now-favorite word of the lawless left in America. Unfortunately, presidents in recent years have largely ignored the movement, letting it metastasize. There are now four entire states and 279 cities and counties in 25 other states — and don’t forget Washington, D.C., itself — that offer protection for those here illegally and refuse to follow the laws Congress has established for newcomers.

Here’s what's going on: Despite the executive order, what's really being done is that newly elected President Trump is asking the government to enforce its own laws with regard to illegal immigration. What a novel idea. It’s a national scandal that because no politician in Washington wants to be called “racist” or “xenophobic,” they refuse to see that the law is enforced.

The horrific results are clear, as illustrated by the widely reported murder of Kate Steinle who died in her father’s arms pleading, “help me Dad.” Illegal alien Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez killed her. Lopez-Sanchez had been deported five times but found sanctuary in San Francisco where he was released by the Sheriff’s department. How horrific is that?

The Obama administration released thousands upon thousands of illegal alien criminals. Nate Jackson of the Patriot Post, wrote that over a two-year period, “more than 66,000 illegal alien criminals were set free — and there were 166,000 convictions among them, including 11,000 rapes and 395 homicides. Thousands of them were rearrested after committing further crimes.”

These cities aren’t enhancing the “security of our cities” by letting criminals roam free. Nor are they creating good future citizens by teaching them it's acceptable, even noble, to break the law. And what does it say to those who played by the rules and became law-abiding citizens? They are made to feel like fools for abiding by the law.

It's one thing to debate the wisdom of Trump’s plan, or to push for different laws. It’s quite another to openly flout the law. Sanctuary cities are about to find out what the rest of us know: No one is above the law nor should they be.

According to Trump’s executive order, these jurisdictions have caused incalculable harm to the American people and to the very fabric of our Republic. It's hard to disagree.

If we are going to be forced to having sanctuary cities I think country music star Charlie Daniels had a terrific idea. Let’s have sanctuary cities for the unborn. Cities and counties telling the feds “we are not going to obey your abortion regulations and so what are you going to do about it?”