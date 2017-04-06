DUFF HALE: No right to health insurance

If you listen to the brouhaha over health insurance today, one would think it’s a right to have it. After all, what about the 20 million or so who would be left without health insurance should the abomination called “Obamacare” wind up in the ashcan of history?

Thinking about this, I decided to read the U.S. Constitution front to back and guess what? Nowhere in there did I find any mention of a right to health care or health insurance.

The prevalent view among many today is that so long as legislation is adopted under the rules of procedural due process, government can create and extinguish rights. In other words, Congress, by following the legislative process, can create or extinguish a right to a job, a right to an education, or a right to food.

In order to extend the reach and scope of government, many people make a distinction between a “privilege” and a “right.” To their mind, something is a privilege only if a person can acquire it through his own means; and something is a right if government uses tax money or other coercive powers to provide it to people irrespective of their means.

So, they say, really important things ought to be rights not privileges. As an example, in the 1990s health insurance was a privilege, but Democrats and the Obama Administration perverted it into a right to be provided to all and paid for by the taxpayer. Governments can grant privileges only, but if something is a right then it is shared by all simply by means of their humanity.

There is no “right to healthcare” if someone is unable to pay for the services or another is unwilling to provide them for free.

We don’t allow people to steal an automobile or food from someone or from a supermarket. What gives people the idiotic notion it’s OK to take healthcare from a hospital or doctor without paying for those services? Yet, frequently people go to hospitals and receive free medical attention.

It’s not free. Government forces hospitals to provide that healthcare to those who can’t, or won’t, pay for themselves – then that’s actually slavery because the government steals those services without recompense.

Our American Declaration of Independence states that man is endowed by his Creator with certain unalienable rights and chief among them are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Governments are created to secure these unalienable rights. Nowhere does it mention government actually creating or granting rights.

The right to life is the source of all rights – and the right to property is its realization. Without property rights, no other rights are possible. Since man has to sustain his life by his own effort, the man who has no right to the product of his effort has no means to sustain his life. The man who produces while others dispose of his product, is a slave.

It follows that all individuals must be able to exercise that right simultaneously without rational contradiction. Let’s suppose I claim a right to a job, so if that claim means I will be employed anytime I want there must be another person who has the burden to provide that job. Hence, my right creates a duty for him to undertake some positive action that he may not want to undertake. In spite of the fact we are both human, his freedom of choice is subordinated to my freedom of choice.

So, it all boils down to this: A right is something that imposes no obligation on another other than to observe and respect it. There is no obligation to pay or to take any overt action.

The next time you say “I have a right,” ask yourself “Who has the duty?” If there is anyone who has a duty to do anything except refrain from interfering with you ask, “On what grounds do I claim a right to subordinate that person’s will to mine?”