DUFF HALE: More climate change hysteria

There is so much hoopla these days about the dangers of climate change – what used to be called global warming – orchestrated by that moron Al Gore it’s hard to separate fact from hysteria. The hue and cry when President Trump pulled us out of the Paris Climate Accords could be heard around the world and is still reverberating in socialist Europe where the gorons abound.

For the longest the left has proclaimed the “science is settled” and there is a “scientific consensus,” yet many reasons exist to reject those assertions.

Climate alarmist’s prediction record is appalling. Unfortunately most people rely on the media and the scientists for scientific interpretations. Based on the exhibited biases of those folks it is foolish to place much trust in them at all especially since their alarming predictions have been really, really wrong.

Alarmist’s predictions about extreme weather and other crises have been way off the mark. H. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D., a research fellow whose specialty is environment and climate issues for the Heartland Institute has stated, “For instance, climate models predicted more intense hurricanes making landfall than the historic average, and those hurricanes that have made landfall have been no more powerful than previously experienced.” He also stated claims of anthropogenic – man-caused – warming have not panned out with regard to rising sea levels. Earth even experienced a cooling period from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Prominent researchers James P. Wallace III, Joseph S. D’Aleo and Craig Idso concluded—by comparing trusted raw climate data with the widely used altered datasets, which have been adjusted to account for numerous problems, such as contamination from heat in urban areas—the datasets used by NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Met Office in the United Kingdom “are not a valid representation of reality.” In other words, the books were cooked.

Could it be possible a slightly warmer climate is not a bad thing? It is a scientific fact plants grow significantly better in a carbon-dioxide rich environment, which is why greenhouses pump additional C02 into their buildings. Africa has become greener probably due to higher carbon-dioxide levels and increased precipitation. A greener planet produces more food for humans and animals whereas a colder planet has historically been linked to food shortages and even starvation.

It seems reasonable to me that decisions driven by supportable facts and empirical statistics make a much better outcome. Just look at the changes that have occurred in our world in the last fifty years. Cellphones? What are those? Thirty years ago average Americans did not have access to computers much less Wi-Fi. Pocket-sized computers? Unheard of.

There is a historical record that tells of warming periods – and subsequent cooling periods – that have bedeviled humans for thousands of years.

Plato, an ancient Greek philosopher who lived from 427 BC to 347 BC, wrote about climate changes known in his time. In “Timaeus,” he maintained global warming occurs at regular intervals leading to great floods. “When... the gods purge the earth with a deluge of water, the survivors … are herdsmen and shepherds who dwell on the mountains. But those... who live in the cities are carried by rivers into the sea.”

Theophrastus, a student of Aristotle, who lived from 374 BC to 287 BC, talked about climate change in his work, “De ventis.” He noted that in Crete, “nowadays the winters are more severe and more snow falls.” In earlier times he said the mountains there bore grain and fruit, and the island was more populous. However, when the climate changed the land became infertile. In his book, “De causis planetarum,” Theophrastus noted the Greek city of Larissa once had plentiful olive trees, but that falling temperatures had killed them off.

This, of course, is bad and unwelcome news to the climate change alarmists today because it means governmental regulation of all aspects of production and the daily lives of citizens will have absolutely no impact on the situation. Being a climate change skeptic is not to deny Earth’s climate warms and cools naturally but merely accept the facts and deal with them as they are.