DUFF HALE: Another Earth Day farce

Seeing as how last Saturday was Earth Day, I thought a few comments I had made in the past along with some new ones might be appropriate.

It’s amazing how the conversation changed from “global warming” to “climate change.” Of course the latter is much easier to defend since climate has been changing for centuries and global warming just simply hasn’t panned out for the “gorons.” That’s a term I read somewhere and loved since it’s a combination of Gore and morons.

There is a historical record that tells of warming periods – and subsequent cooling periods that have bedeviled humans for thousands of years.

Plato, an ancient Greek philosopher who lived from 427 BC to 347 BC, wrote about climate changes known in his time. In “Timaeus,” he maintained global warming occurs at regular intervals leading to great floods. “When… the gods purge the earth with a deluge of water, the survivors… are herdsmen and shepherds who dwell on the mountains. But those… who live in the cities are carried by rivers into the sea.”

Theophrastus, a student of Aristotle, who lived from 374 BC to 287 BC, talked about climate change in his work, “De ventis.” He noted that in Crete, “nowadays the winters are more severe and more snow falls.” In earlier times he said the mountains there bore grain and fruit, and the island was more populous. However, when the climate changed the land became infertile. In his book, “De causis planetarum,” Theophrastus noted the Greek city of Larissa once had plentiful olive trees, but that falling temperatures had killed them off.

When people began recording temperatures and climate-related phenomena, such as the dates when plants began to blossom, they were keenly aware of a warming trend that began around 900 AD and a cooling period that began around 1300 AD. It’s a known fact that during these changes Norse settlements established during the warm period were abandoned after 1250 AD when falling temperatures made farming less feasible and spreading ice in the sea made transportation more difficult.

A cooling trend in the 14th century in Europe led to heavy rains that overwhelmed crops leading to reduced harvests and lasted until a warming period in the 15th century then in the middle of the 16th century temperatures once again began falling. This “little ice age” continued well into the 19th century. Since then, we have been in a warming cycle that appears to have accelerated around 1950.

Take Greenland for example. Greenland, the icy island nation in the Arctic, gets its name from an Icelandic murderer exiled there, who called it “Greenland” in hopes that the name would attract settlers. But it turns out that long ago, Greenland was actually quite green. “More than 2.5 million years ago Greenland looked like the green Alaskan tundra, before it was covered by the second largest body of ice on Earth,” according to a statement from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

What this shows is that climate changes have been part of mankind’s history for centuries – long before industrialization and the advent of fossil fuel usage. All of this is horrible news for all those enviro-socialists who want government to be in control of all problems great and small, merely an unabashed power grab. One of my favorite Thomas Sowell quotes is: “If we are going to give the government more power over our lives every time we discover a flaw in our society, then we may as well vote in totalitarianism all at once, with our eyes open, rather than have it steal upon us little by little while we are hypnotized by the rhetoric of each individual crisis.” The man is right on.

It’s very ironic former Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson founded Earth Day on V. I. Lenin’s birthday, and Senator Nelson modeled his anti-capitalist protests after the anti-Vietnam protests of the era. What a surprise!

Today’s “environmentalist movement” is still just a bunch of unwashed adolescent peaceniks, but they’ve been turned into a slick cadre of Leftist politicos to help Albert Gore and his ilk. David Horowitz calls them “watermelons” – green on the outside, red on the inside.

This cadre of greenies, with the help of Barack Hussein Obama, has implemented enormous hidden taxes on American products and services – estimated at more than a trillion dollars last year – in the form of runaway environmental regulation. And, if they have their way that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Hopefully, now-President Trump, can reverse a lot of this nonsense.

Most of this modern-day hobgoblinism should get the attention it deserves: Ignored.