AMERICANS FOR LIMITED GOVERNMENT: Was the Trump campaign set up with offers of ‘dirt’ on Hillary Clinton?

Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement noting the pattern appearing in the special counsel probe where Trump campaign officials were offered Hillary Clinton ‘dirt’ at least three times from sources purporting to be Russia:

“It looks like the Trump campaign was being set up with these meetings and repeated offers of Hillary Clinton ‘dirt’ under false pretenses from sources purporting to represent Russia. The question is who was perpetrating the fraud? There were three instances where Trump campaign people were reportedly offered ‘dirt’ on Hillary Clinton in order to entice meetings that were not what they appeared to be. That is no coincidence, it is a pattern. This Hillary Clinton ‘dirt’ was reportedly offered in the cases of George Papadopoulos, who appeared in the special counsel probe, Carter Page, who appeared in the Fusion GPS-Christopher Steele dossier, and Donald Trump, Jr., who was baited into the meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. According to Bill Browder, Veselnitskaya once hired Fusion GPS to do a dirty dossier on him, similar to the one that was put on then-candidate for president Donald Trump. If not Russia, then it is Fusion GPS who House and Senate investigators must question to get to the bottom of who was trying to set up the Trump campaign — and why?”