EC constable arrested

4 warrants issued on Michael Wade Jones, pct. 4

ELLIS COUNTY – On Thursday, Aug. 24, Ellis County Constable Michael Wade Jones, pct. 4, was arrested on four warrants issued after indictments were returned by the grand jury on Aug. 23.

Warrants were issued for Misuse of Official Information (two cases – third degree felony), Retaliation (third degree felony), and Deadly Conduct (Class A misdemeanor).

Bonds were set at $25,000 for each felony offense and $5,000 for the misdemeanor offense, for a total bond amount of $80,000. The investigation is continuing through the Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office. With the pending prosecutions, the Texas Rules of Professional Conduct limit what can be said relating to this matter.