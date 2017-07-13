Drunk driver sped on wrong side of highway

MIDLOTHIAN – Officers arrested a suspected drunken driver, 57-year-old Carlos Badillo of Abilene.

Badillo drove the wrong way and led police on a chase from Midlothian to Dallas early Friday. Badillo reached up to 85 mph in a white Chevy pickup traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 67 near Miller Road about 6:15 a.m., Midlothian police said.

He reportedly made a U-turn in the middle of the highway and continued north. Callers told 911 that he wasn’t staying in one lane and almost struck several other vehicles.

Officers tried to pull him over, but Badillo continued driving and got onto Interstate 35E, where he struck another vehicle.

He then got onto westbound Interstate 30 and took the North Hampton Road exit, where he stopped near Singleton Boulevard after police apparently spiked his tires.

Police quickly took him into custody.

Badillo faces charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest, along with a pending hit-and-run charge.