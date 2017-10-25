Drug Coalition offering TimerCaps for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

WAXAHACHIE – On Saturday, Oct. 28, collection sites such as pharmacies and police stations nationwide will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

This event, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. will give the public an opportunity to dispose of any unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

In 2015, 33,091 people died from overdoses involving some type of opioid, including heroin.

A study published in the Journal of American Medical Association found that 42 percent of opioids prescribed for acute post-surgical pain were not consumed, at least 67 percent of patients had leftover medicine, and 91 percent of the patients with leftover medicine did not dispose of it properly.

The last Drug Take-Back Day on April 29 resulted in 900,386 pounds of unwanted medication turned in at 5,498 take-back sites.

Many Drug Take-Back sites and anti-drug coalitions are passing out TimerCaps as an incentive to bring in your medication and educate them on safely taking and storing their meds.

If TimerCaps are not available at the Drug Take-Back sites, they can also be bought at Rite Aid, CVS, and on TimerCap.com.

The Drug Prevention Resources Coalition in Waxahachie is passing out TimerCaps during Drug Take-Back Day to promote safely taking and storing your medication.

The TimerCap solves 5 out of the 6 principles of drug safety.