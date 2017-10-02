Drone safety concerns causing alarm

BY RITA COOK / The Ellis County Press

ELLIS COUNTY – One afternoon when Ovilla resident David Griffin was sitting in his backyard a drone crashed nearby missing his wife by just three feet.

“If it had hit her it could have really hurt her,” Griffin said.

“I have seen about four or five over a three month period lately.”

Griffin sits on the Ovilla City Council and decided to take a proactive approach to learning more about the laws when it comes to drones officially called unmanned aircraft.

He said he was also curious about what can be done on the off chance drones become a future problem in Ovilla or the entire area.

He believes drones can be a safety problem and he is genuinely concerned about the privacy issue too.

Enter Ellis County & District Attorney’s Office, County & District Attorney, Patrick Wilson who offered a presentation at the Ovilla City Council meeting last month about the ongoing unmanned aircraft dilemma.

Wilson agreed, as Griffin said “Drones have the potential to be a significant threat to the safety and privacy of citizens.”

He added, “I don’t personally observe drones on a day-to-day basis, but their increasing popularity is well documented.”

However, there is nothing Ellis County, nor any of its municipalities, can do even if they wanted to stop drone use.

“In 2017, HB 1643 was passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Governor Abbott. Among other things, that bill specifically prohibits local governments from regulating unmanned aircraft,” Wilson explained.

He also pointed out there are many lawful purposes for capturing images using unmanned aircraft. For example professional or scholarly research, U.S. military operations, operation or maintenance of gas or electric utilities, used by licensed realtors or with consent of the person who lawfully owns or occupies a property pursuant to a valid search or arrest warrant. Unmanned aircraft have also been used for the purpose of documenting the scene of a felony crime or hazardous chemical spill.

Wilson did add there are specified illegal uses for unmanned aircraft too. Like capturing an image of an individual or privately owned real property to conduct surveillance, which is a Class C misdemeanor unless the image is immediately destroyed and not disclosed to anyone.

In fact, the owner or tenant of a privately owned real property can sue a person who illegally captures an image of the property or the owner or tenant while on the property.

The current civil action against this invasion of privacy is up to $10,000 for the person whose privacy has been invaded depending on how many images and who the images were shared with or where distributed.

What you can’t do is shoot the drone down, Wilson said. This is considered deadly conduct and can result in anywhere from a Class C misdemeanor charge to a 3rd degree felony

Wilson explained in December 2015 the FAA began to require to registration of all small unmanned aircraft weighing between 0.55 pounds to 55 pounds. If not registered the drone owner can face civil and criminal penalties.

“There is really not much we can do at the present time based on Patrick’s presentation, we do need to educate our citizens to not shoot at them as that is a crime,” Griffin concluded.