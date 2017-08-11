DPS traffic stop leads to drug seizure

ELLIS COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety seized six marijuana plants and other marijuana products Friday, after a DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle in Ellis County.

At approximately 8:27 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe towing a 1991 U-Haul trailer, traveling south on U.S.287, near Ennis, for a traffic violation.

The Trooper then discovered six marijuana plants, 0.6 ounces of marijuana, and approximately 4.5 grams of concentrated THC reductions in the form of nine oil cartridges.

The marijuana is worth approximately $2,700.

Both suspects in the vehicle were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and state jail felony for possession of marijuana.

The passenger was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The driver, Semaj Miller, 38, of Santa Ana, California and passenger Diamond Thompson, 27, of Santa Ana, California, were transported and booked into the Ellis County jail.