DPS: This Memorial Day, don’t become a memory!

Memorial Day weekend 2015 saw 17 Texas motorists lose their lives on our roadways due to alcohol and/or drug impairment. All of these were 100 percent preventable crashes.

As people head to the lake, beach, or host a BBQ, they may choose to drink alcohol or use impairing drugs. Texas law enforcement officers will be out in force looking for impaired drivers. If you do not drive sober, your chance for being arrested for a DWI will increase.

No one wins when you drink and drive or use impairing drugs and drive.

Not only could you become a memory in someone’s life, you could also cost someone their life or cause serious, lifelong injuries.

The financial burden of getting a DWI can run as high as $17,000 – not to mention the emotional costs associated with DWI.

Plan ahead by using a non-drinking driver or a taxi/rideshare service to get you home. If that is not an option, sleep at your friend’s house. Planning ahead can make this a memorable weekend – not planning ahead might turn it into a nightmare.