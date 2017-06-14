Dart officer arrested following altercation

LANCASTER – On Thursday, June 8 at 3:46 p.m. Lancaster Officers responded to a fight in progress at an apartment pool in the 1600 block of N. Bluegrove Rd.

Officers were also advised of a motor vehicle crash had occurred and was related to the call.

Officers arrived on scene, and made contact with the victim who stated the suspect, Elbert Corker, later identified as a DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer), assaulted him during a verbal argument.

The victim said after being assaulted, he and four other individuals who were in the pool during the time of the assault entered his vehicle and left the scene of the assault.

The victim said as they were leaving, Coker pursued them in his personal vehicle while the victim was driving away in his vehicle, Coker intentionally rammed his vehicle causing him to crash.

Officers made contact with multiple witnesses who corroborated the victim’s account of the incident.

Corker was placed under arrest for one count of Assault Causing Bodily Injury and five counts of Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant. This case has been forwarded to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.