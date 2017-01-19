Dallas Lighthouse for the Blind partners with new tech product to help vision impaired

DALLAS – Electro-optical medical device manufacturer Evergaze LLC has entered into a five-year agreement with nonprofit organization, Dallas Lighthouse for the Blind to distribute Evergaze products to its affiliated network of nonprofit organizations nationally.

This agreement includes the sale, distribution and customer support for the new seeBoost® miniature wearable device. seeBoost® is designed to assist people experiencing vision loss where conventional refractive techniques fail, including loss of vision due to age-related and juvenile macular degeneration, Stargardt disease, retinitis pigmentosa and diabetic retinopathy.

“We have collaborated with Dallas Lighthouse during the past year to assist in a number of field

trials through their adaptive technology lab as we continue to develop and improve seeBoost®” said

Patrick Antaki, president of Evergaze.

“We are extremely pleased and honored to be aligned with premier organizations such as Dallas Lighthouse and their national affiliates who for decades have provided numerous services to people who are blind and vision impaired.”

Hugh McElroy, president and CEO of Dallas Lighthouse for the Blind said, “We strive to help people with vision loss to receive assistance and technology that has shown strong potential to help them cope with previously lost functional vision.

“Our decision to support Evergaze with distribution of the seeBoost® device was compelling due to the results we witnessed firsthand during product testing and development at our facilities.

“We also wish to do our part to help other nonprofit organizations across the U.S. to introduce seeBoost® to their employees and clients in order to maximize the number of people whose quality of life may be improved by this miniature wearable device. “The agreement with Evergaze also enables Dallas Lighthouse to provide user training, help desk, peer support, as well as online availability of various device peripherals for seeBoost® users.

“We will begin to introduce the product to our nonprofit affiliates in mid-January 2017.”