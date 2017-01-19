Constable swearing in historic event

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

DALLAS – Local history was made at the beginning of 2017 year when Constable Tracey Gulley was sworn in as the First African American female Constable for Precinct 1.

Gulley was the first African American Female Constable to be elected in Dallas County’s 170-year history.

“In the 170 years of Dallas County’s history, Constable Tracey Gulley becomes Dallas County’s first,” said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, Precinct District 3, who was on hand to do the swearing in.

The swearing in took place at Gulley’s 17,000 membership Inspiring Body of Christ Church on Jan. 1, 2017.

As one of Dallas County’s largest Constable Precincts, Gulley will oversee the precincts that include Hutchins, Wilmer, Lancaster, Combine, Seagoville, Balch Springs, Pleasant Grove and Mountain Creek Parkway, South Dallas and downtown Dallas.

Gulley, who is a 19-year veteran will assume a budget of $2.5 million.

“For over 19 years I’ve served this community in precinct 1,” Gulley said at the ceremony.

“My main focus is the safety of our children, the welfare in our community and reducing crime in Dallas County.”

Gulley ran unopposed in the November election.

As constable, her job will include law enforcement functions such as issuing traffic citations, serving warrants and civil papers, and operating as bailiff for Justice of the Peace court.

“She recognizes the tremendous responsible and challenges she assumes in the community and Constable Gulley is up for it,” Commissioner Price concluded.