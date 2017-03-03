Congressman Barton attends third Ferris Citizens Police Academy

FERRIS – The Ferris Police Department hosted its third CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY this past Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Congressman Joe Barton attended the first class. Congressman Barton expressed a strong interest in community policing programs. In particular he had an interest in the Ferris Police Department programs implemented or designed by Police Chief Eddie Salazar.

The Ferris Police Department and Police Chief Salazar recently launched a series of programs based on Community Policing philosophy. Chief Salazar wants the Ferris Police Department to be instrumental in bringing the community and local police closer together in a community partnership. Community Policing actually bridges the gap between local law enforcement agencies and the citizens. The programs in Ferris indicate that to be quite true.

Some of the various programs include the Citizens Police Academy, Coffee with a Cop, Cop on the Block, #BehindtheBadge, Barks and Badges, Safety in the Sanctuary, the Shaw Creek area Neighborhood Watch Partnership, and several other programs that now exist and it is apparent more are to come.

Some new programs currently being studied by Chief Salazar would be Citizens on Patrol, Meet your Neighbor, and Link the Square. Chief Salazar is hopeful these activities can be worked into the community policing programs of the Ferris Police Department.

People often ask us why we sponsor so many different programs. Chief Salazar compared the Community Policing programs to the food in your refrigerator. You have to rotate the programs out in order to appeal to everyone. Not everyone likes meatloaf for dinner, then leftover meatloaf for lunch the next day and the day after. Our programs have to be fresh in order to keep the interest of the public.

In implementing programs, Chief Salazar noted that citizens, as well as the police officers, very much enjoyed the activities together. Many people in the community of Ferris commented they had never seen such an effort in the local police department before. When Congressman Barton became aware of the efforts in Ferris, he wanted to visit Ferris to see first-hand one of the more successful programs; that being the Citizens Police Academy. In this Academy ,citizens gain valuable insight into the local police activities and operations. Citizens also learn how the police department interacts with other police agencies and the court system. In addition, the citizens learn how criminal cases proceed through the state and county court systems. Guest speakers for the Academy include representatives of the Child Advocacy Center, the County and District Attorney’s Office, the local Sheriff Department, and the Constable’s Office.

The year 2016 was quite a success in Ferris regarding matters of community policing efforts. Chief Salazar says that the third Citizens Police Academy, which began last night, will be the kick-off for a bigger and better year in 2017 with a continued effort of community policing in Ferris. The Officers and many of the citizens look forward to participating in the programs again this year. These programs are open to everyone in the greater Ferris area. In addition, Ferris Police Department welcomes other law enforcement agencies to participate. Anyone interested in these programs may feel free to contact Chief Salazar or his officers at the Ferris Police Department.

The Ferris Police Department and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the possibility of starting a county wide Community Policing Task Force. The Task Force would be open to all Law Enforcement Agencies in Ellis County. They can share ideas and resources as well as community policing techniques.