Mrs. Bennie Lowe Jones turns 95 on March 25

Mrs. Jones was born March 25, 1922 to the late Peter and Ethel Lowe.

She’s the wife of the late Sylvester Jones, with a family of 12 girls and three boys (deceased, daughter Irene Polk and son, Henry Jones).

Mrs. Jones has lived to see five generations, 50 grandchildren (two granddaughters and one grandson deceased) 56 great-grandchildren, and 31 great-great grandchildren.

Family is very important to her – she loves spending time with her family. She enjoys her life with her loving sister, Mrs. Dora Lowe Russell. She attends family functions such as birthday dinners and family reunions.

She is loved in her community and is a life-time member of the MT. Rose Baptist Church under the leadership of Elder and Mrs. Albert Snell. She attends service regularly. She is a prayer warrior and she reads her bible daily. Her answer to a long life is serving God and treating people right.

One of Mrs. Jones’ favorite quotes: “Just keep talking to Jesus – you’re going to need him!