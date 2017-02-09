GALLERY: 2017 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Kyndale Kozlovsky, Ennis FFA, Grand Champion Star Five Heifer in the Junior Santa Gertrudis Heifer Show at the 2017 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Madeline Makovy, Ennis FFA, First Place Heifer in the Junior Maine-Anjou Heifer Show at the 2017 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Photo courtesy Barron Photografix Ltd. Photographic FWSS Results.
Gwen Blackburn, Ferris FFA, Best of Breed at the 2017 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Ennis FFA, Reserve Champion, Outdoor Recreational & Convenience Division in the Junior Agricultural Mechanics Project Show at the 2017 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Photo courtesy Barron Photografix Ltd. Photographic FWSS Results.
Ferris FFA Rabbit Show Team
Anna Arnold, Ennis FFA, Reserve Grand Champion Heifer in the Junior Brangus Heifer Show at the 2017 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Photo courtesy Barron Photografix Ltd. Photographic FWSS Results.