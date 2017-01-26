Free Skywarn® training class offered Mar. 9

WAXAHACHIE – Ellis County Emergency Management is offering a free, two hour training class to help attendees become a severe weather spotter, or just to learn more about the weather that affects our area. Topics include:
• Basics of thunderstorm development
• Storm structure fundamentals
• Supercell structures and visual clues
• How to identify potentially severe weather features
• How to report severe weather information
The class is sponsored by Ellis County Emergency Management. For more information call Stephanie Parker at 972-825-5199 or email emc@co.ellis.tx.us.
DATE: Thursday March 9, 2017
TIME: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Southwestern Assemblies of God University/McCafferty Hall, Waxahachie, Texas