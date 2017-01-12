FERRIS: Shaw Creek neighborhood crime watch group talk guns

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – According to statistics home burglaries are one of the easiest crimes to commit and prevent, but one of the hardest crimes to solve.

In fact, statistics show that in more than half of home burglaries, forced entry is not involved and that majority of home burglaries occur during the daylight hours.

Neighborhood Watch groups like the Shaw Creek Neighborhood Crime Watch Group make it their business to help prevent or report crimes in an area by joining together to help be the eyes and ears when neighbors are away.

Now, the Shaw Creek Group wants to take it one step further.

Noted firearms instructor, Charlie Hatfield will present an overview of Texans gun rights this week at the Shaw Creek Neighborhood Crime Watch Group.

“Most citizens don’t know they have a right to defend themselves from serious bodily injury or death by using deadly force,” said Hatfield.

He said the use of force also extends to third parties.

Under the Castle Doctrine, the state allows a person to carry a loaded gun in their car as long as it is concealed without a license.

Hatfield will cover several areas at the Thursday meeting including gun safety and requirements to obtain the Texas Handgun License.

Ferris Police Chief Eddie Salazar said “it’s a class on the rights of gun owners and the concealed handgun laws.”

Salazar said this particular Neighborhood Crime Watch group meets one Thursday each month to discuss various topics that relate to homeowner safety and awareness.

“At the last meeting they were asking about the rights of a homeowner as it relates to carrying a firearm for protection,” the police chief explained. “They wanted to know if I could line up a speaker that would be able to provide insight on the Open Carry and Concealed Carry statute. Of course, the first and only person that came to mind for me is Charlie.”

A resident of Ferris, Salazar said that Hatfield’s knowledge in this area is vast.

“Charlie is also a great speaker,” Salazar concluded. “I’m sure Charlie will answer every possible question asked by this group of citizens without being condescending.”

The Shaw Creek Neighborhood Crime Watch group meets one Thursday each month to discuss various topics relating to homeowner safety and awareness. The next meeting is Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at 105 Clark Drive, Ferris.

For more information contact Jim Swafford at 972-544-2193 or jimswaf@gmail.com.