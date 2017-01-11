FERRIS SENIOR CENTER: January 4 and 5, 2017

Wednesday, Jan. 4

It is so good to be back at work and to see each one of you.

Our birthday and covered dish will be Jan. 18. Happy birthday to Betty Smith, Gloria Shreve, Glenna Meador and Jackie Holifield.

Each and everyone reported a happy New Year weekend.

Thursday, Jan. 5

We were sorry to learn that Jean Wages has been in the hospital, but glad that she is now at home. Jean, hurry and get well – we miss you.

LUNCH MENU

Monday, Jan. 16

Roast and gravy, navy beans, slaw, bread and dessert.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Rotisserie chicken, covered dish and birthday cake.

Friday, Jan. 20

Cabbage and sausage, salad, cornbread and dessert.