FERRIS SENIOR CENTER: Jan. 16, 18, 19 and 20

Monday, Jan. 16

Closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

It is so good to be back at work and to see each one of you.

The birthday and covered dish was enjoyed by all.

We were glad to have Kathie Cooney with us today. Kathie, come back to see us.

We were also glad to have Marie Harris, Elaine Smith, Joice Price and Angie Headrick back with us. We have been missing you.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Thank you to the Ferris First Baptist Church for the baked potatoes and salad. They were delicious.

Friday, Jan. 20

We were so glad to have Jackie and Hazel Holifield back with us today. Thanks to Jackie Kimbrall, the Senior Citizens were able to watch the innaguration of Donald J. Trump.

LUNCH MENU

Monday, Jan. 30

Breakfast casserole, sliced tomatoes, bread and dessert.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Pinto beans and ham, salad, cornbread and dessert.

Friday, Feb. 3

Spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, garlic toast and dessert.