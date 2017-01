Wednesday, Dec. 28

It is so good to be back at work and to see each one of you.

Thank you to Jim West for the delicious homemade pies he donated for our lunch.

Friday, Dec. 30

Happy New Year everybody!

LUNCH MENU

Monday, Jan. 9

Ham casserole, greens, salad, bread and dessert.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Butter beans and ham, salad, cornbread and dessert.

Friday, Jan 13

Chicken and dumplings, salad, bread and dessert.