FERRIS PUBLIC LIBRARY: More than books

By Kathy Harrington

This Saturday, February 4, 2017, the Ferris Public Library offers free library memberships to children ages 6 to 16 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., for our annual “Take Your Child to the Library Day” event. The parent or guardian must complete the membership application, which requires a picture ID with current address. All children receiving a free membership must be present. The City of Ferris promotes this program so that all children in our community will have the opportunity to utilize the services we have to offer. As an additional treat, a balloon artist will be here to treat the children to a free balloon creation of their choice from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Ellis County Press has always been very gracious in allowing space for the Ferris Library to promote all of our activities. Congratulations to Mr. Charlie Hatfield and his staff for being selected as the official newspaper for the City of Ferris.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

After-School Game Time

Tuesday’s from 3:30 to 5:30. Children ages 7 to 17 are invited to come and play electronic and board games in the Aubrey Trussell Meeting Room. We are modifying Game Time so that all ages can play the entire two hours.

Story Time

Join us for Story Time each Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. All children and their parents/caregivers are welcome. No need for a library membership to join in on the fun! We’ll be enjoying stories and activities. Afterwards each child gets to choose a prize from the Treasure Chest. We look forward to seeing you here.

Tuesdays & Wednesdays Free Tutoring

This program will be held at the Library from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tutoring is for all ages and sponsored by the Covenant Church. Class Instructors are former academic teachers who offer assistance in all subjects. Students only need to bring their current class assignments.

New Books

“Denim and Lace” by Diane Palmer, “Home” by Harlan Coben, “The Orphan Mother” by Gilly Macmillan, “Sex, Lies, and Serious Money” by Sturart Woods, “Pirate” by Clive Cussler, “In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox” (Bio) by Carol Burnett, and “Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-lived, Joyful Life” (Dewey 650) by Bill Burnett.

Expressions & Origins

“Don’t Throw the Baby Out with the Bathwater”

Meaning: Hang on to valuable things when getting rid of unnecessary things.

History: During the 1500s, most people bathed once a year. Even when they did bathe, the entire family used the same tubful of water. The man of the house bathed first, followed by other males, then females, and finally the babies. You can imagine how thick and cloudy the water became by that time, so the infants’ mothers had to take care not to throw them out with the bathwater when they emptied the tub.