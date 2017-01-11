FERRIS PUBLIC LIBRARY: More than books

By Kathy Harrington

The Ferris Public Library invites you to come by for a free book bag to show our appreciation for your patronage and to help us celebrate the Library’s 45 years of operation.

All of our Thanksgiving and Christmas programs were enjoyed by all and well attended. Thank you to all the adults who contributed to the success of these events by volunteering. We are now looking forward to giving tours to the younger citizens of Ferris and help their parents and teachers by encouraging them to keep exploring the wonderful world of reading!

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

After-School Game Time

Tuesday’s from 3:30 to 5:30. Children ages 7 to 17 are invited to come and play electronic and board games in the Aubrey Trussell Meeting Room. We are modifying Game Time so that all ages can play the entire two hours.

Story Time

Join us for Story Time each Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. All children and their parents/caregivers are welcome. No need for a library membership to join in on the fun! We’ll be enjoying stories and activities. Afterwards each child gets to choose a prize from the Treasure Chest. We look forward to seeing you here.

Tuesdays & Wednesdays Free Tutoring

This program will be held at the Library from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tutoring is for all ages and sponsored by the Covenant Church. Class Instructors are former academic teachers who offer assistance in all subjects. Students only need to bring their current class assignments.

New Books

“The Whistler” by John Grisham, “Dear Amy” by Helen Callaghan, “Escape Clause” by John Sandford, “The Girl from Venice” by Martin Cruz Smith, “Winter Storms” by Elin Hilderbrand, “Si-Renity: How I Stay Calm and Keep the Faith” (Bio) by Si Robertson, and “George Washington’s Secret Spy War: The Making of America’s First Spymaster” (Dewey 973) by John A. Nagy.