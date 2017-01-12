FERRIS: Ferris Police Chief has healthy competition with his brother

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – There is nothing better than brotherly love.

Except perhaps a little friendly brotherly competition and when it comes to law enforcement the competition becomes even more concentrated.

Ferris Police Chief Eddie Salazar began his career in law enforcement in another state and then moved to Texas in 2003.

He kept to his career path when moving to Texas and eventually landed in the Police Chief role in Ferris.

His brother, Javier O. Salazar had also taken a law enforcement career path too. His path was with the San Antonio Police Department.

“My brother has been in law enforcement slightly longer than me,” Salazar explained.

“He recently retired from the San Antonio Police Department with 23 years of service.

“He was a Sergeant at the time of his retirement. I entered in law enforcement in 1994. We’ve always had a brotherly competition throughout our careers.

“For example the brothers would see who could pick up rank the quickest or work in a prestigious assignment such as Task Force supervisor or undercover operations.

“My brother and I both discussed entering in the law enforcement profession. He’s 10 years younger than me. I served 13 years active duty in the United States Marine Corps. He entered into law enforcement before me. Upon my honorable discharge from active duty, I began my career.”

Salazar’s brother remained with same law enforcement agency throughout his career and climbed the ranks, but Salazar said over the years he has worked with different agencies for one reason or another. When he moved to Texas he quickly challenged the TCLEOSE test in order to obtain my Texas Peace Officer license. In 2004 he began his law enforcement career in Texas with the Ennis Police Department.

In 2008, he began working in Dallas County where he eventually became a Chief Deputy and then he became the Chief of the Ferris Police Department in October 2015.

“When I became the Chief of the Ferris Police Department, I knew for sure that my brother would have a hard time topping this accomplishment,” he said.

But then his brother raised this bar again this past November when he was elected Sheriff of Bexar County.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my brother for having been elected Sheriff,” Salazar said. “My parents, Placido and Maria Salazar are proud of having a Chief of Police and Sheriff in the family.”

Other than Eddie and his brother there are six siblings in the family overall and Salazar said they have all excelled in their chosen professions.

He credits his parents to instilling a strong work ethic in him and his siblings.

Everything from Salazar and his brother’s professions to self-employed dog groomer, licensed nurse, dental hygienist to Salazar’s identical twin brother who is a truck driver, one wonder just what Chief Salazar will do next.

“My twin brother is five minutes older than me and often jokes that he wasn’t in the world five minutes and he already had a cop behind him – that’s his truck driver joke,” Salazar concluded.

Now the twin brother has a cop and a sheriff behind him.

And Salazar has an ongoing competition that it is certain he will continue to enjoy.