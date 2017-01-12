ENNIS: Marine group forming

ENNIS – Marines seek a purpose and a means to make a difference, so a group of Marines Corps Veterans are forming a new Marine Corps League detachment in Ennis.

The NCL will serve Veterans from Ellis County and the surrounding rural areas.

An organizational meeting to provide details about this detachment and to solicit charter members is set for Saturday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the IHOP at 111 Interstate 45 in Ennis.

Membership in the MCL is authorized for any Marine or qualified Fleet Marine Forces Navy Corpsmen and FMF Navy Chaplain, honorably discharged (with a minimum of 90 consecutive days served if active duty or 90 reserve retirement credit points if the reserves), or those currently serving on active duty or in the reserves.

A certificate of service or DD-214 will suffice and is required for proof of eligible service for Veterans and current military documentation is needed if you are currently serving.

Detachment Organizer, Robert Bell, said “this detachment will bring together Veterans of all eras into a community non-profit Veterans Service Organization that will allow us to be there for each other and our families.

"We will also be able to serve the communities that we represent with many of the benefits that Marines obviously provide, such as leadership skills and motivation that Marines are famously known for.”

One of the many issues service members transitioning from military service face is losing the structure and closeness of their brothers and sisters in arms.

The creation of this MCL detachment will have a personal impact for our communities, through: The Marines Helping Marines (Wounded Marines Program) that helps support injured Marine Corps personnel in our area.

• The Marine-4-Life support program where League members work with the M4L program providing needed mentors in the area and to help transitioning Marines receive needed services.

• The Toys-For-Tots program where the League takes the lead in supporting the Marine Corps Reserves efforts to raise funds, collect and distribute toys to needy children.

• Preserve the history of the Marine Corps and to observe the anniversaries of historical occasions of particular interest to Marines with ceremonies and programs.

The Marine Corps League was one of the earliest established Veterans Organizations, organized by the Commandant of the Marine Corps, then Major General, John A. Lejeune in June 1923 and chartered by an Act of Congress in August 1937. The MCL is a Marine Corps oriented organization and their website at www.mclnational.org is a very good resource for more information on what the League is all about. Anyone interested in joining this detachment as a charter member should plan on attending this meeting and contact Robert Bell, Detachment Organizing Officer, for additional information.