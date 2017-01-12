Ellis County 4-H’r receives $1,500 scholarship

WACO – Scholarships were presented to nine 4-H members at the 55th Blackland Income Growth Conference held recently at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

The annual conference, sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Waco Chamber of Commerce, provides agricultural education to producers in the Blacklands region.

Eric Bost, assistant director for external relations and business development at the Borlaug Institute for International Agriculture at Texas A&M University, College Station, was the luncheon speaker.

Receiving $1,500 scholarships were: Bailey Allison (Scott Felton BIG Scholarship) and Natalie Hoelscher (Ronald C. Woolley BIG Scholarship), both from McLennan County. Receiving $1,000 scholarships were: Seth Jordan, Ty Jordan, Miranda Scott, Coryell County; Macy Archer, Denton County; Grayson Yates, Ellis County; and Mallory Fulwider, Bryce Leopold, Williamson County.

For more information about the Blackland Income Growth program, visit http://stephenville.tamu.edu/blackland-income-growth/scholarship-program.