Electrical fire destroys Renaissance festival building

ELLIS COUNTY – An electrical fire last Tuesday afternoon at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival site in Waxahachie destroyed one building and damaged another.

The fire broke out about 4:30 p.m. and was contained within an hour.

The Ellis County, Avalon, Forreston and Maypearl fire departments were on scene to extinguish the fire.

The Ellis County fire marshal said the blaze started in the electrical system at Pendragon Costumes, a clothing store that was destroyed, KTVT-TV (Channel 11) reported.

A shop that sells broomsticks was damaged.

The owners of the shops affected were notified, the festival said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The festival kicks off its 37th year April 8 and runs through May 29. The festival said the fire wouldn’t delay this year’s opening.