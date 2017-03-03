BONJOUR WORLD: Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme in the most romantic city in the world

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

It is located in the most romantic city in the world.

A prestigious property that has a reputation for not only luxury, style and comfort, but also stunning architecture, history and excellent dining, the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme in Paris’ second arrondissement is situated in the perfect location for a little bit of Paris and whole lot of romance.

Also gaining recognition around the world, Chef Jean-Francois Rouquette’s one-Michelin starred Pur is situated inside the property where he has taken dining to a new level of excellence.

With nonstop flights to Paris from many cities in the United States there is certainly no reason why you can’t whisk that special person in your life away to a week or a weekend that she won’t forget.

Inaugurated in 2002, the historical building was not a hotel from the beginning, but it has always been purely Parisian. In the past the buildings that make up this property were home to Parisian designer, House of Paquin. Always a respected address where celebrities, business tycoons, supermodels and financial elites enjoy, Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme is the definition of discreet while making every guest feel at home.

Consisting of five different buildings combined to create one elite whole, the architecture of the hotel is Hausmannian style with interiors the work of Ed Tuttle. Tuttle chose a grand elegance to emphasize the theme here while giving a nod to 19th century contemporary beauty. The art collection also deserves a mention including work from Ed Paschke, Sam Gilliam and Roseline Granet, to name a few.

At every turn the property is romantic in its detail and design. The rooms are comfortable and larger than many in the famed City of Lights too.

Details make up the whole when it comes to subtle style and the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme exudes a winning combination in the sights, sounds and smells of this favored address.

Dining in Les Orchidees located under a glass ceiling you will find small orchids on every table. Just steps away a transparent fireplace is where guests gather to chat or enjoy tea or coffee. Le Bar is an excellent evening choice with low lighting complimented by black glass, bronze, silk panels and an impressive cocktail menu.

In true Parisian style, the property will also take you on a perfumed journey by way of a signature fragrance designed for the hotel by fragrance designer Blaise Mautin. Spoiler alert in case you want to determine the scent on your own, it’s a blend of Russian leather, patchouli and Floridian oranges.

A similar scent is used throughout the spa located in the hotel’s basement. The waft of lemongrass, eucalyptus and Brazilian orange permeates the rooms and the massage oils carry the same scent. Array of treatment choices are available and you can enjoy a Hammam, sauna, whirlpool and balneotherapy area.

Of course, while the Park Hyatt in Paris has a highly regarded reputation anyway, the addition of Rouquette’s Michelin starred Pur raises the standard even higher. And there is nothing more romantic than a Michelin restaurant and chef who has a passion for the food he creates.

Walking down a slight corridor toward the dining room guests will glimpse a wine wall. Once properly inside Pur the room comes alive with a silver-leafed dome and wall hangings set to mahogany and fabric.

Rouquette arrived at the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme in 2005. Pur guests will see an open kitchen with the friendly chef taking pride in his original creations. From the exclusive chef’s table looking right into the kitchen just steps away, one can not only feel the ambiance of this celebrated restaurant, but also a behind-the-scenes look at the magic that goes into making it happen.

While you might decide you never want to leave the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme and I agree, the location is in the heart of Paris so take some time to explore. Located on the Rue de la Paix you will find the Place Vendome, the Palais Garnier Opera House, Trocadera Palace and a variety of exclusive shops at your fingertips.

Stop in around the corner from the Park Hyatt Paris -Vendôme at Maison Goyard. The exclusive brand was established in 1853 and is located on Rue Saint Honore. Goyard was a famous trunk maker with an elegance and craftsmanship that customers around the world enjoy. The house is even older than Louis Vuitton by one year. You will especially want to see the dog and cat carriers and bowls, but the bespoke Champagne trunk is the talked about item by many.

Chocolate master Pierre Marcolini has a shop nearby the hotel on Rue Saint Honore, but he also has shops in other major cities too. A Belgian chocolatier Marcolini came to the Park Hyatt Paris -Vendôme to allow me and several others to indulge in an exclusive chocolate class. Marcolini uses chocolate from around the world, standouts are chocolate from Cameroon and Cuba, but it’s safe to say whatever he is creating it is delectable.

Finally, just a few blocks away is the Palais Garnier, which is the famous 1,979-seat opera house built from 1861 to 1875 for the Paris Opera. Marble in a variety of colors, the double staircase that is like no other and female allegories greeting spectators, it is at once breathtaking and so a part of Paris history it can’t be missed.

True that Paris has much to offer, but even keeping yourself busy in just the first and second arrondissement will be more than enough. The romance is always flowing and you won’t be disappointed as you embark on your jaunt to the most romantic city in the world.

Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme

5 rue de la Paix

75002, Paris

https://parisvendome.park.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html