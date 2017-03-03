BEHIND THE WHEEL: Forget the bells and whistles and just drive the 2017 Jeep Wrangler hard

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

As a modern day woman I count the Jeep Wrangler as my favorite vehicle and there is much good I can say about the 2017 version. Of course, better to let the Wrangler speak for itself.

It is a vehicle that is on the top of the list for many folks and even though the technology is not cutting edge that is not the reason fans love it anyway. The fact that this vehicle is the do all and be all of hard driving on and off road is what it’s all about.

For 2017 the Jeep Wrangler has a new LED headlight and fog light optional package and the Cold Weather package has heated seats and remote start included.

Sure, it’s a rough ride, rougher than the competition like the Toyota 4Runner for example, but the Jeep Wrangler has stayed true to itself over the years and there is something to be said for that. In fact you really won’t find a tougher piece of four wheel driving equipment anywhere.

Even better, Jeep Wrangler owners will find this vehicle holds its value very well, better than other vehicles its class and beyond.

You can get the 2017 Jeep Wrangler in a two or four door variety and it holds up to five passengers if you opt for the four-door Wrangler Unlimited. There are also three trims, the Sport, Sahara and Rubicon. Of course Jeep fans will also find special model options depending on your needs as well.

For the two or four-door version there is a vinyl convertible roof that is standard, but the hardtop is available with removable panels located above the front seat.

The Sport trim has 16-inch steel wheels, on/off-road tires, full-size spare tire, skid plates, tow hook, fog lights, removable metal doors, fold-down windshield, manual locks and windows, cruise control, adjustable driver seat with a tilt-only steering wheel and cloth upholstery. For techno additions there is the auxiliary audio jack and with the Unlimited you get air-conditioning and a 60/40-split folding seat.

On this you can add the Power Convenience Group with power windows and locks, keyless entry and a security alarm. The Cold Weather package is an addition to the Power Convenience Package and you get remote start and heated seats.

The Sahara trims comes standard with the Power Convenience Group and 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights and fog lights as well as a reduce sound hood insulation, air-conditioning and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The rear passengers also have side steps and grab handles.

The high end Rubicon is off roading deluxe with the Sport package and 17-inch alloy wheels, a heavy-duty front axle with shorter axle gearing, and better transfer case with a lower crawl ratio and electronic front and rear locking differentials. There is a sway bar and rock rails and insulation under the hood. Of course, you can four-wheel in style too with air-conditioning and a plush leather-wrapped steering wheel. For technology it’s a 115-volt outlet and satellite radio.

The Sport and Sahara can also be upgraded with a limited-slip rear differential and on the base Sport trim you can go for just the half doors with plastic windows and manual locks.

For driving the Sport and Sahara trims can be had with a 3.73 ratio and there are also special-edition packages like the Willys Wheeler or the Sahara trim level 75th Anniversary Wrangler. The 75th Anniversary has a unique paint and trim with 17-inch wheels, a winch-ready bumper and a Power Dome hood.

On any of the trims you can upgrade the soft top to a higher level quality in black or to match the color of the exterior.

Under the hood the 2017 Jeep Wrangler has a 3.6-liter V6 engine with 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It is four-wheel drive with high and low-range gearing and the Rubicon has the upgraded transfer case with the extra-low crawl ratio.

The six-speed manual transmission is standard that comes with hill start assist, but you can opt for the five-speed automatic and that has a hill assist and descent control that is an option if you want it.

For safety expect antilock brakes, traction and stability control and front airbags. Optional front side airbags are available on the two higher trims.

Inside you will find the design in the 2017 Jeep Wrangler really hasn’t changed too much from years past and everything is still simple and easy to figure out. It is here you will find just the basic needs met, but this fits the Jeep Wrangler personality just fine.

As for the space inside it is a tight squeeze in the back for two extra passengers, but it is doable albeit uncomfortable. Getting into the back seat is not all that easy either when the top is up and even with the Unlimited and its touting of three passengers in the back, it is a tight fit.

For hauling you get 12.8 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats in the two door or 55.8 cubic-feet when the back seats are folded down.

The Unlimited has a bit more with 31.5 cubic feet of space when the backseat is not down or 70.6 cubic-feet when the seats are folded.

When taking the soft top off or putting it on it is not as easy as your regular convertible and it does take a bit more time. The hardtop with the removable T-top panels is a bit easier and if you are one who likes to put the top up and down this will be more appropriate for your needs.

It is a rougher ride than most other vehicles, but it is also meant to be tougher than the other vehicles too. It is likely not the best choice for a road trip and the sound is not buffered, even with the hard top. Gas mileage could also be better, but most Jeep Wrangler fans are not concerned with that. You will have the power you need no matter the transmission. Overall, it is when you take the Jeep Wrangler off road that you will fall in love with it over and over again.

That and the fact that the Jeep Wrangler just looks good anywhere and anytime and there is something to be said for that.

Should You Need to Know: Towing for the 2017 Jeep Wrangler is 2,000 pounds for the Wrangler and 3,500 pounds for the Unlimited version.

Miles Per Gallon: For miles per gallon you will get roughly 17 miles per gallon in the city and 21 miles per gallon on the highway.

Cost: The cost of the 2017 Jeep Wrangler roughly comes in at $33,465.

