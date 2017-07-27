WW II Vet recognized

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1191 held its monthly meeting on July 11, at Ryan’s Buffet in Waxahachie.

In addition to the regular meeting NARFE member and WW II veteran, Charles Atchley, was recognized for a Resolution submitted by Texas State Representative John Wray, memorializing Atchley’s WW II service.

The resolution states Charles Atchley was a native of Allen, where he played sports and competed in Golden Gloves.

After graduating from high school in 1943 he enlisted in the U. S. Army and completed training in field artillery at Fort Sill, Okla. after which he was deployed to Europe with A Company, 290th Regiment, 75th Infantry Div. He saw action at the Battle of the Bulge and took part in the capture of Colmar, France. He suffered severe frostbite requiring hospitalization.

Atchley was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, and was presented the French Legion of Honor in 2013.

He received a special tribute for his wartime service and boxing achievements at the 82nd annual Dallas Golden Gloves regional tournament in January 2017.