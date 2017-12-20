The cost of aging Gov. technology

AUSTIN – In the latest issue of Fiscal Notes, released today, the Comptroller’s office examines Texas state government’s aging information technology infrastructure, and the challenges it faces in serving a population growing by nearly half a million residents a year.

The state spends more than $300 million annually on maintaining legacy systems – hardware and software so old they are no longer supported by their makers – according to a Texas Department of Information Resources estimate.

“Texas agencies have a lot of IT assets that are aging, some of them running on archaic programming language dating back to the 1950s,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.

“Each year, the state spends hundreds of millions of dollars on maintaining these outdated systems, and updating or replacing them would cost even more.”