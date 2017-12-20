Santa makes a stop at Sonic in Waxahachie 0 December 20, 2017 Community Santa stopped in at Sonic in Waxahachie on 77 at Butcher Road last week. Sonic donated coupons to Santa to give to some lucky kids on a Waxahachie bus route. Yes, Santa will be driving the bus this week starting on the Monday afternoon route. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email