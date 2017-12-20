Trending
Santa makes a stop at Sonic in Waxahachie

Santa stopped in at Sonic in Waxahachie on 77 at Butcher Road last week. Sonic donated coupons to Santa to give to some lucky kids on a Waxahachie bus route. Yes, Santa will be driving the bus this week starting on the Monday afternoon route.

