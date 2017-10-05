ROHS Hawkettes performed with Hawkette Experience Campers

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

RED OAK – Prior to the varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 29, the Red Oak High School Hawkettes performed with the Hawkette Experience Campers that attended a camp the previous weekend.

Not only did they get to perform a dance routine with the Hawkettes, they also got stand with them in the victory line when the players ran out of the tunnel and onto the field.

The K-8th graders were all smiles and had a great time they will not soon forget.

Besides the Hawkette Experience, the Hawkettes performed a halftime dance routine with their fathers.

This performance put a smile on everyone’s face in attendance.