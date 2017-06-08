Range Day at Breezy Acres

Restore American Warriors event sponsors included H.E.B donating $50 gift cards to go towards items to buy for the event, Cotton Patch of Waxahachie donated chicken/steak fingers with mashed potato and gravy, Sonic @ 77 and Butcher Rd. donated 150 corn dogs, cups, napkins, and ice. Faith Armory donated a couple shirts, hats, $100 in gift cards and a 500 rd bag of 40 cal bullets.

Ronald Przybylski, independent certified instructor and host for the RAW Range Day, “I would like to say THANK YOU to everyone that was able to attend and donate time, items and of course their MONEY to help our American VETS!”

The event raised more than $2,400 with about 67 people signing in.

The BIG prize ( GLOCK) went to a young man named James.