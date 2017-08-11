New driver course to combat distracted driving required for drivers 18 and older starting Sept. 1

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety today announced a new one-hour driving course to educate drivers on the dangers of distracted driving.

The Impact Texas Young Drivers course will be required for certain drivers beginning Sept. 1.

“Driving is one of the most dangerous things we do on a daily basis, and it should command our undivided attention,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

“This new component of the department’s distracted driving initiative uses research and compelling true stories to highlight the many risks facing drivers. This important program is designed to provide Texas drivers with critical information to help keep their focus on driving – and to ultimately save lives on Texas roadways.”

Starting Sept. 1, all skills examination applicants 18 and older must complete the free ITYD course, and obtain proof of course completion prior to taking the driving skills examination. In addition, drivers 18 to 24 must complete the 6-hour adult driver education course prior to the skills examination.

ITYD is the second course* offered through the Impact Texas Driver (ITD) program, which was developed by DPS in 2015 to help save lives through awareness and education related to distracted driving.

The first course launched under the ITD program was Impact Texas Teen Drivers, which drivers ages 16 and 17 are required to complete.

For additional information on ITD and ITYD, you can also visit http://www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/ITD.htm.

For more information about Impact Texas Drivers, visit https://ImpactTexasDrivers.dps.texas.gov.

*(A third course, Impact Texas Adult Drivers – specifically for drivers 25 and older – will be announced in 2018. In the meantime, these drivers will take the ITYD course as outlined above.)