Intermediate scores BIG with “Hour of Code”

By Kay Bell / SmartLab Facilitator, The Bridge Learning Lab – Ferris Intermediate School

FERRIS – This week is Computer Science Week and the Intermediate School is signed up to participate!

Hadi Partovi and Code.org are pulling out all the stops to support their cause of getting computer science to all students. You can find more info at https://hourofcode.com/us

Michelle Beard’s son, Justin Munn, graduated from UT in computer science. She asked him to visit or Skype. As it turns out, where he works (Creda – (https://www.credera.com), supports this cause so much they are sending a team of computer scientist to visit our school for the day.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, they spoke to each of our SmartLab classes and Chromebook classes! A team from IBM Skyped in, and we have a Ferris grad who works in the industry and a young Hispanic student who is working on her CS degree.