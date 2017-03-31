IMPACT communities, local law enforcement to collect unused and outdated medicines

Local law enforcement and IMPACT Communities, a program of Drug Prevention Resources, will host the semi-annual Prescription Drug Take Back Event on April 29.

Officers will collect unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications at the following locations:

WHS Parking Lot (1000 Hwy 77, Waxahachie) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Walmart (700 E. Ennis Avenue, Ennis) between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Italy Police Department (161 W. Main Street, Italy) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Palmer Town Square (101 N. Main Street, Palmer) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Maypearl City Hall (104 E. 2nd Street, Maypearl) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Milford City Hall (107 S. Main Street, Milford) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Other partners in the medication take-back effort are the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Department, Ellis County Constable Precinct 1, Ennis ISD PD, Waxahachie PD, WISD, Maypearl PD, Palmer PD, Walmart, Milford PD and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Prescription Drug Take Back is part of a national effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration to reduce the availability of unmonitored medications in home medicine cabinets. Each day, approximately 2,500 teens use prescription drugs to get high for the first time, according to the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids.

“Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, as well as the home medicine cabinet,” said Shelley Miller, IMPACT Ennis Coalition Coordinator.

“Turning in medications to law enforcement officers is the best way to safely dispose of these potentially hazardous materials and keep them away from our youth. We ask that you do not throw away or flush medications our water supply could become contaminated.”

To participate, please bring your unused prescription drugs to one of the many locations available throughout Ellis County. Pills and liquid medications will be accepted; however, officers will not be able to accept inhalers or injection needle supplies. The service is anonymous and free of charge. No identification will be required before disposal, and no questions will be asked.

Drug Prevention Resources operates seven IMPACT Coalitions. IMPACT Communities is a group of community volunteers who work together to provide public education, law enforcement and public policy strategies to prevent youth substance use disorder and build healthy, drug-free communities. For more information, visit DrugPrevResources.org.