How to LAUNCH students into creative thinking

By Jofi Vasquez / Ferris I.S.D.

FERRIS – A popular phrase currently making the rounds in education is design thinking. It is a way of thinking that helps individuals get the most out of the creative process.

Created by Juliani and John Spencer, one of the most kid-friendly methods of teaching design thinking is through a set of phases known as the LAUNCH cycle.

Working as a group, students will go through each step of the process to ultimately design and create something and present it to an audience.

The word LAUNCH is an acronym. The first phase stands for look, listen, and learn. In this phase, students begin to wonder about some process, become aware of a problem that needs a solution, or are empathetic to a group of people who seek an answer. The students’ curiosity is sparked in this stage. In the second phase, students ask multiple questions.

The third phase leads to understanding the problem or the process by using some kind of authentic research experience. For example, students could conduct surveys or interviews, research articles, watch videos, or analyze data.

They then apply this knowledge to potential solutions. In the next phase, students navigate ideas.

Here they brainstorm, analyze and combine ideas, and generate a concept for what they will construct.

Next, they create a prototype. This could be a digital work or an actual product.

It could be a work of art or an action, an event, or a system. The final phase is to highlight what is working and fix what is failing. This step is where true learning occurs. Each failure takes students closer to success through problem solving by repeatedly changing their prototype until they get it just right.

After these steps are completed, students are ready to LAUNCH their creation. This means that they send their work to an authentic audience. This could be their classmates, a company’s representative, a group of citizens, or to the world through YouTube.

Ultimately, this will then lead them back to where they will look, listen, and learn from the feedback that they receive.

This process can be incorporated into every class to design solutions to real-world problems.