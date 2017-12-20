How to avoid Holiday theft

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

RED OAK – If you don’t want to be another holiday statistic read on and take the advice of a few local police department personnel and Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf.

Krystal Zamarripa, police secretary, Palmer Police Department said, “From previous holiday seasons the most theft we have seen is package theft from resident’s homes. “It’s best to track your package and try to have someone home the day it is delivered,” Zamarripa recommended.

She said there has not been much theft this year, but added “Everyone should just make sure to hide any valuables or take out of the vehicle remembering to lock your car doors.”

Officer Angela D. Barnes, Community Relations/Public Information/Background Investigator, Ferris Police Department added to stating most crimes occur during the holiday season in Ferris is Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

Ways to avoid trouble; avoid carrying large amounts of cash, do not leave packages or valuables on the seat of your car and lock your car doors every time.

Barnes also suggested to locate your keys before arriving at your car.

Shop during daylight hours and, if you must shop at night, take a friend or family member and park in an area with good lighting.

Overall, this time of year many law enforcement agencies see an increase in package thefts, vehicle burglaries and even a small increase in residential burglaries.

“We have been fortunate that we have not seen an increase in those offenses that have been reported to our agencies,” Barnes said.

Wolf encouraged the community be vigilant and assist law enforcement by being an extra set of eyes and ears for suspicious activity.

“One small detail, or one description of a suspicious activity or suspicious person maybe the difference in solving an offense,” Wolf explained.

With community chat groups such as Next Door being fantastic conduits for communication and relaying suspicious activity,

Wolf said, even so, “Please don’t forget to notify law enforcement of the suspicious activity.

Recently, such conversations on social media and community group chats have helped solve several recent offenses. If you see something, say something. Call local law enforcement if we can be of assistance.”

Here are some steps Chief Wolf suggested can help you protect yourself against thefts and burglaries any time of year, but especially during the holiday season.

Keep your wallet in your hand or the pocket of your shirt or pants. If you place your wallet in a coat pocket you may not be able to feel if someone tries to remove it.

Do not leave your purse or wallet unattended such as in the seat portion of a shopping cart.

Keep your purse in sight. Don’t leave it in your shopping cart while you place packages in the trunk of your vehicle. As you place packages in your vehicle someone can easily drive or walk by and grab your purse while your back is turned.

“We have already had an incident where this occurred, and the theft was captured on video.

If you are having packages delivered to your home when you are not there, make arrangements with a neighbor (that you trust) that is home to accept the packages for you.

If you live in an apartment complex, see if the leasing office will accept packages on your behalf.

If there is no other option, see if there is a place that the package can be placed where it is not visible from the street and instruct the delivery service where you would like the package left.

Regarding vehicle burglaries, first and foremost: lock your vehicle!

Don’t leave items, especially valuable items, in plain view where it can be seen simply by walking past your vehicle. Even if the item appears valuable, but really isn’t (like an empty laptop case), hide it. The trunk is the best place.

Remove or hide indicators that you might have valuables in your car. Things like charging cords for cell phones, USB cables for iPods or cradles for GPS devices should be hidden.

Park in an area near the entrance of the business you are entering.

The closer you are to the entrance the more people have view of your vehicle and the more likely it is also being captured on video surveillance.

To avoid residential burglaries, lock your doors and windows.

Close your shades or curtains.

Leave a few lights on inside to make it appear that someone is home.

Leave a TV or radio on inside the residence.

Put stickers or signs up warning that you have a security system in place, even if you don’t.

Don’t put the boxes that a big-ticket item such as television, game system, computer, came in out by the curb for trash pickup longer than a day or two. If you can, tear down or destroy the boxes so someone driving by can’t easily tell what you have recently purchased.

Consider investing in your own video surveillance system.

The cost of these systems has come down drastically in the past few years. Installing dummy cameras is also a deterrent.

Know your neighbors. If you are going to be gone for an extended period of time ask that they keep an eye on your residence and do the same for them.

Learn what vehicles and people are commonly in your area and around your neighbor’s home. If in doubt, call the police.

“Be vigilant, be safe, be aware of your surroundings and most of all enjoy a great holiday season,” Wolf concluded.