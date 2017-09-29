FERRIS SENIOR CENTER: September 18 – 22

Monday, September 18

It is so good to be back at work and to see each one of you.

We are glad to have Jim West back with us. We have been missing you.

Wednesday, September 20

We were glad to have Jackie Kimbraell and Dan Hollywood back with us. We have been missing you.

The birthday and covered dishes were enjoyed by all.

Friday, September 22

Barbara Beasley reported a wonderful vacation to Nashville, Tennessee. Welcome back Barbara.

Thank you to the Good Fairy that left the lotion for the Senior Citizens.

We are sorry to learn that Almond Bell (Mary Fagan’s brother) is in the hospital. We at the Center wish him a speedy recovery.

LUNCH MENU (Subject to change)

Monday, October 2

Lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

Wednesday, October 4

Tostadas, chips, dips, Picante sauce and dessert.

Friday, October 6

Salisbury Steak, creamed potatoes, corn, salad, bread and dessert.

See you at the Center!