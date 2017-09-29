FERRIS PUBLIC LIBRARY: More than books

By Kathy Harrington

The Ferris Public Library has voter registration cards available if you missed registering to vote last Tuesday on National Voter’s Registration Day. Register to vote in September, make it count in November! October 10, 2017, is the actual deadline to register to be eligible to vote in November 2017.

There has been a delay with the start of the After School Tutoring program. It is now scheduled to start on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, from 3:00 – 5:00. Tutors will be at the library each Tuesday, going forward from this date.

Game Time is back here at the library! Children ages 7 – 17 are invited to enjoy electronic gaming on Wii and PS4 consoles on large screens. Game Time will be held every Tuesday from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Navarro College sponsored ESL (English as a Second Language) classes are held at the Ferris Public Library each Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Classes are free. To enroll you only need to have a picture ID. For information to register for class, please contact Navarro’s Adult Education Program office at 903-875-7464 or 1-800-NAVARRO ext. 7464.

Pioneer Day, sponsored by the Ferris Lions Club, will be on Saturday, October 7, this year. You can call the library at 972-544-3696 or my cell 361-739-0003 to reserve a booth for only $35.00.

New Books: “Wired” by Julie Garwood, “Kiss Carlo” by Adriana Trigiani, “The Almost Sisters” by Joshilyn Jackson, “Beloved Hope” by Tracie Peterson, “Domina” by L.S. Hilton, “Do It Yourself Herbal Medicine” (Dewey 615) and “One Year to an Organized Life” (Dewey 648) by Regina Leeds.