Ferris ISD sponsoring 14th Summer Food Service Program

FERRIS – The Ferris ISD announced the 14th consecutive year in sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program this week. Meals will be provided at the sites listed.

Lunch and breakfast will be provided FREE to all children who are eighteen (18) and under.

Lunches served will meet the USDA Nutrition Guide for one-third of the minimum daily requirements and breakfast will meet one-fourth minimum daily requirements for children.

All children age 18 years old and under are invited to come eat with us. There are no tickets and no forms to fill out. Everyone over 18 – lunch cost $3.75. Children DO NOT have to be enrolled in Summer School to eat.

Lucy Mae McDonald Elm.

500 FM 983

Ferris, Texas

Monday – Friday

June 6 – June 29

Breakfast 8 am – 8:30 am / Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 pm

Ferris High School

1025 East 8th Street

Ferris, Texas

Monday – Friday

June 5 – June 30

Breakfast 8 am – 8:30 am / Lunch 12:00- 12:30 pm

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible State or local Agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.Additionally, program information is available in languages other than English.

To file a complaint alleging discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed for or letter to USDA by mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410. FAX: (202) 690-7442 or Email program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.