Ennis Public Theatre performs Wait Until Dark-Stage Version of the Audrey Hepburn classic

Ennis – The next installment of the Ennis Public Theatre’s 2017 Season opening Friday, May 19, is the stage version of the Audrey Hepburn classic, “Wait Until Dark.”

This masterfully constructed thriller, by Frederick Knott and adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, moves from one moment of suspense to another as it builds towards an electrifying breath-stopping final scene.

In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix (Brianna Roberts) a blind yet capable woman is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment.

The three men Roat (Monty Montkress), Carlino (Walter Smith) and Mike (Clark Hackney) weave a tale of deceit undermining Susan’s faith in her new husband Sam (Tim Roberts).

As the climax builds, together with her young neighbor Gloria (Mary Lofreddo/Kelly Strickland), Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape. But she and her tormenters must Wait Until Dark to play out this classic thriller’s chilling conclusion.

Show times are Friday & Saturday evenings May 19, 20, 26 & 27 June 2 & 3 and one Sunday Matinee at 2:30 on May 28th. Call 972-878-7529 for reservations and information, or purchase tickets online at www.EnnisPublicTheatre.com Tickets are $15 for Adults and $12 for Seniors and Students.

The new State-of-the-Art Ennis Public Theatre is located at 113 N. Dallas St. in historical downtown Ennis. Please visit www.ennispublictheatre.com for more information on all of the exciting things going on at the theatre.