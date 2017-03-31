ECSOA cleans up highway

WAXAHACHIE – On Saturday, March 25, members of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Officer’s Association gathered together, with the help of some of our Explorers, and picked up trash along the highway between Highway 77 and Brown Street.

“Our organization has enrolled in the ‘Adopt-A-Highway’ program, and we are excited to do our part to keep Ellis County beautiful.” said Joshua Atilano, president. “Historically, we have done many things to help our communities in Ellis County without any expectation or desire for recognition.

“However, in light of recent events, the devoted public servants at the Sheriff’s Office want the supportive and caring citizens of Ellis County to know we are still hard at work, every day, and we continue to keep our communities safe and our streets clean, literally and figuratively.