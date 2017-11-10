Blood donation opportunity in Midlothian Tuesday, November 28

MIDLOTHIAN – On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the American Red Cross will be accepting blood donations from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Midlothian High School, 923 S. 9th St.

The American Red Cross encourages people to share their good health this holiday season by donating blood for patients in need.

A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel.

However, patients don’t get a holiday break from needing lifesaving transfusions. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

By giving blood or platelets, donors may give patients more time – and more holidays – with loved ones.

Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).